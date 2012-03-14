By Chen Aizhu and Su Dan
BEIJING, March 14 China should raise
gasoline and diesel prices to reflect the recent surge in crude
oil prices, a top executive with China's leading oil and gas
firm said on Wednesday, the latest industry official to ask for
an increase.
Any price increase would be the second so far this year and
would raise China's fuel prices to fresh highs, raising concerns
about inflation just as the economy slows down.
"My feeling is that prices should be adjusted: 22 working
days have past and crude prices have gained more than 10
percent," Jiang Jiemin, chairman of both China National
Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and PetroChina , told
reporters on the sidelines of China's parliament meeting.
According to China's fuel pricing formula, the government
may consider lifting fuel prices if a moving average price for a
basket of crudes rises over 4 percent in a month.
But Beijing, worried about inflation, often postpones
raising prices, meaning refiners often run at a loss as they are
unable to pass on any increases in their crude oil costs to
consumers.
China last raised gasoline and diesel prices by 3-4 percent
on Feb 8. Crude oil prices have gained about 9 percent in the
following month, but the government has held off announcing any
changes during the parliament meeting, which ends on Wednesday.
Some analysts said the government could raise gasoline and
diesel prices by at least 400-500 yuan a tonne, or about 5
percent.
Chinese oil firms make a profit on oil and gas production,
fuel sales and chemical businesses but their refineries bear the
brunt of losses caused by government price controls.
