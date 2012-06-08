(Corrects first paragraph to late 2008 (not 2009)

* Gasoline price down 530 yuan/t, diesel down 510 yuan/t

* 2nd cut this year and largest cut since late 2008

* Reducing fuel costs for consumers and eroding refiners' margin

BEIJING, June 8 China will cut fuel prices by nearly 6 percent from Saturday in the second reduction this year and the largest since late 2008, an official with a state-owned oil company said, as crude prices fell further since the last fuel cut in May.

The government will lower the ceiling for gasoline retail prices by 530 yuan ($83.30) a tonne and diesel by 510 yuan, the official said, confirming an earlier industry report.

The move will help bolster demand in the world's second-largest oil importer and comes after China unexpectedly cut interest rates this week for the first time since late 2008 to combat faltering economic growth.

China's implied oil demand, a combination of crude runs and net fuel imports, dropped to a six-month low in April and posted its first yearly decline in at least three years.

But the fuel price cut could hurt refiners such as China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) which face refining existing supplies of more expensive crude.

"While you are still processing costly crude bought two months ago, domestic fuel prices have been cut to reflect crude price falls in the past month," one refinery official has said.

According to China's fuel pricing rules, the government considers changing fuel prices if a weighted moving average price of three types of international crude oils rises or falls 4 percent, and the interval between two price changes is at least 22 working days.

Fuel price cuts are usually on time with that formula, but price hikes are often postponed or the scale of increases reduced to ease inflation pressure, leaving refiners to incur losses caused by insufficient fuel price hikes.

Beijing has previously asked oil firms to skim off profits in upstream businesses to compensate downstream refining losses.

In addition, the government will take into account other factors such as inflation, supply and demand when making the decision.

Top Chinese refineries will increase crude oil processing in June, gaining for a second month after runs sank to a 34-month low in April, a Reuters poll showed, as a resumption of normal operations at two big plants offset moderate cuts in others.

($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Jim Bai, Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Lane)