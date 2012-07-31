BEIJING, July 31 China, the world's
second-largest oil consumer, may consider raising the prices of
gasoline and diesel after three consecutive price cuts as a rise
in a basket of crude oil prices hit a trigger point, data from
an energy consultancy showed.
The 22-day moving average price of Brent, Dubai and Cinta on
July 30 was 4.47 percent above the level when China last cut
fuel prices, data from C1 Energy showed on Tuesday.
(www.icis-china.com)
But the government may only consider such a move early in
August, about a month after Beijing's last cut on July 11, under
the current one-month review period.
C1 Energy is one of a number of groups that tries to mirror
the calculations of the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), which sets fuel prices in China.
The NDRC has said it considers changing fuel prices if the
22-day moving average of international crude oil prices rises or
falls 4 percent. In addition, the government will take into
account other factors such as inflation, fuel supply and demand.
However, it has not officially disclosed its daily
calculations, or given the crude grades it uses or their
weightings, since the introduction of the pricing formula in
2009.
China has been considering a revamp of the current fuel
pricing scheme to better reflect refining costs, with plans to
lower the trigger point, shorten the adjustment period and
change the composition of the basket of crudes to which pump
prices are linked.
(Reporting Beijing newsroom and Judy Hua; Editing by Nick
Macfie)