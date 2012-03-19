BEIJING, March 15 China will raise gasoline and diesel retail ceiling prices by 600 yuan per tonne from Tuesday, energy consultancy C1 Energy reported, citing sources at China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) and PetroChina, the country's leading oil refiners.

Based on existing fuel price ceilings, the increase would be about 6-7 percent, the largest hike since June 2009.

The hike was the second this year after the government increased gasoline and diesel prices by 3-4 percent on Feburary.

(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kim Coghill)