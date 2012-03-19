GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip off 1-1/2-yr high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
BEIJING, March 15 China will raise gasoline and diesel retail ceiling prices by 600 yuan per tonne from Tuesday, energy consultancy C1 Energy reported, citing sources at China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) and PetroChina, the country's leading oil refiners.
Based on existing fuel price ceilings, the increase would be about 6-7 percent, the largest hike since June 2009.
The hike was the second this year after the government increased gasoline and diesel prices by 3-4 percent on Feburary.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
BEIJING, Feb 24 China's coal imports from North Korea eased last month after new U.N. Security Council sanctions curbing the isolated country's sales of the fuel abroad came into effect, as Russia, Mongolia, Australia and Indonesia raised shipments, data showed on Friday.
By Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO) output likely declined in January, a second straight monthly drop in the world's top producer of the widely used commodity, a Reuters survey showed. CPO production in the Southeast Asian nation likely slipped to 2.95 million tonnes in January from 3.22 million tonnes in December, according to the median estimate in a survey of three industry associations and a state palm research firm. Exports of I