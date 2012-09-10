BEIJING, Sept 10 China will raise its retail price ceiling for gasoline and diesel from Tuesday, energy consultancy C1 Energy said, citing sources from state oil firms.

Fuel prices are likely to be raised by around 500 yuan ($78.8) per tonne, it said on its website (www.icis-china.com).

The National Development and Reform Commission will hold a meeting at around 4:30 pm, it added.

($1 = 6.343 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu)