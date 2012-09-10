UPDATE 1-Ex-VW chairman refuses to testify in German emissions probe
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
BEIJING, Sept 10 China will raise its retail price ceiling for gasoline and diesel from Tuesday, energy consultancy C1 Energy said, citing sources from state oil firms.
Fuel prices are likely to be raised by around 500 yuan ($78.8) per tonne, it said on its website (www.icis-china.com).
The National Development and Reform Commission will hold a meeting at around 4:30 pm, it added.
($1 = 6.343 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu)
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
JERUSALEM, Feb 12 An Israeli court on Sunday ordered Haifa Chemicals to shut down the country's largest ammonia tank, which has been a point of contention for years, with residents and environmental groups warning it is a major health hazard.
WARSAW, Feb 12 Poland's second-biggest oil refiner Lotos is interested in securing a long-term supply deal with Iran once it completes a new coking unit at its Gdansk refinery next year, its chief executive said.