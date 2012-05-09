(Adds dropped number for gasoline price cut in first paragraph)

BEIJING May 9 China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer, will lower gasoline prices by 330 yuan a tonne and diesel by 310 yuan per tonne from Thursday in response to falls in international crude oil prices, C1 Energy reported on Wednesday.

The cut, equivalent to about 3 percent, is the first since October and will help ease fuel prices, but is not expected to boost demand significantly with prices remaining near historical highs.

Beijing increased gasoline and diesel prices on March 20 as crude prices soared.

Last week, oil prices dipped below $100 a barrel for the first time since February, after disappointing jobs data in the United States sparked a broad sell off in commodities.

For a table of China's previous fuel price changes, click: