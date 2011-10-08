(Repeats to fix formatting)
* To cut gasoline, diesel prices 300 yuan/T
* Last price change on April 7, a hike of around 5 pct
* Price cut expected, tracks falls in global crude prices
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Oct 8 China will cut retail ceiling
prices for gasoline and diesel by about 3 percent from Sunday,
taking prices off record highs at a time when headline inflation
eased from a three-year peak.
The National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), the
country's macro policy maker said the price cut, at 300 yuan per
($47) per tonne, was triggered as global crude prices fell under
a current fuel pricing mechanism.
"The price cut will help lower the operational cost of the
society, ease the upward pressure of overall price levels and is
conducive to the steady and relatively fast growth of the
economy," the NDRC said in a statement posted on its website
The modest price cut, much expected by the market, came six
months after the previous price change in early April when the
government lifted prices by around 5 percent to record
highs.
It may help lift fuel demand in the world's second-largest
oil user, which appears on track to deliver annual growth of
around 6 percent this year, half its pace in 2010 but still
leading the world.
The International Energy Agency last month pegged China's
oil demand growth at 527,000 barrels per day this year,
contributing more than half of the world's incremental demand.
The price cut, announced the first day government offices
returned from a seven-day national holiday, came after China's
inflation pulled back to 6.2 percent in August from a three-year
high of 6.5 percent in July and is widely expected to cool
steadily for the rest of the year.
FUEL SCHEME REVAMP
China sets its retail fuel levels by tracking the prices of
a basket of international crudes over a 22-working-day cycle. A
price change is usually triggered when global oil prices move
beyond a 4-percent range during this period.
According to C1 Energy, which closely tracks the basket of
crudes -- Dubai, Brent LCOc1 and Cinta -- global oil had
fallen 4.09 percent during the 22-day cycle by Oct 7.
Since the fuel scheme started in January 2009, NDRC said it
has raised retail fuel prices by about 50 percent, lagging the
over 70-percent rally in the basket of crude prices, as it had
to take into account of domestic economic situations which have
been under inflationary pressure most of this year.
The commission, which also sets China's natural gas and
electricity prices, said it is in the middle of revamping the
fuel system to even better reflect market cost, by possibly
making the price changes more frequent.
It could also change the basket of crudes benchmarked.
It added that despite the falling global crude markets, the
price cut would leave the refining departments of state-run oil
firm Sinopec Corp and PetroChina in the red.
