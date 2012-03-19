* Pump prices at record highs; biggest rise since June 2009
* Hike to offset most of the recent rise in crude costs
* Impact on demand still seen limited
(Writes through, changes sources)
By Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, March 19 China will raise retail
gasoline and diesel prices by 6 percent to 7 percent from
Tuesday, marking the biggest increase in 33 months, a move that
will help refiners reduce heavy losses but is unlikely to hit
demand in a big way.
Retail ceiling prices will rise 600 yuan ($95) per tonne,
oil company officials who received official notice of the
change said. After the hike, diesel will be about $1.22 per
litre and 90-octane gasoline $1.17.
Though the timing of the increase - the second in just over
five weeks - was much anticipated due to a spike in global crude
prices, the range of the rise was bigger than expected.
"That is encouraging. I was expecting only an incremental
increase, like 3 percent," said Gordon Kwan, head of energy
research of M i rae Asset Management in Hong Kong.
"It's a bold move by the NDRC...looks like inflation has
fallen off quite sharply recently, so it is a good
politically-timed window."
The hike will help compensate refiners for most of the
recent rises in crude costs , which rallied more
than 10 percent during February, and help maintain production.
But the increase is not yet big enough to choke oil demand
in the world's second largest oil importer, industry watchers
said.
A delayed hike would threaten to tighten fuel supplies and
lead to artificial shortages as wholesalers and retailers have
been holding back supplies in recent weeks, awaiting the hike.
GROWTH OF QUALITY
"The economy is still growing, albeit at a slower pace, oil
firms continue building new refineries and storage tanks, and
Premier Wen (Jiabao) also promised subsidies to some fuel users
if fuel prices were hiked," said a Shanghai-based oil analyst.
The owners of China's expanding fleet of private cars will
still barely blink at the record pump prices, now roughly 20
percent higher than in the United States and more than 50
percent higher than Chinese rates of three years ago.
But it may mean greater pain for some industrial users and
logistics firms that have already been feeling the pinch of high
diesel prices.
"That is why Premier Wen said that growth would have to be
slowed down in China," said Mirae's Kwan. "One reason is because
of high energy prices. Those who cannot afford the extra prices
would have to shut down."
Going by China's fuel pricing formula, the government may
consider lifting fuel prices if a moving average price for a
basket of crudes rises more than 4 percent in a month.
Crude oil prices have increased about 11 percent since
China's last fuel price increase on Feb. 8, according to C1
Energy, a consultancy that tracks China's fuel prices closely.
"Putting aside previous lags in fuel price increases
compared with crude cost gains, fuel prices need to rise some
650 yuan a tonne to just offset the increases in crude oil costs
since the last price adjustment," another oil analyst said.
"An aggressive move was needed to bring refineries back to
positive margins."
China last raised fuel prices in February, lifting gasoline
and diesel rates 3 to 4 percent to record highs.
The government, worried about inflation, has often postponed
raising prices in the past two years, meaning refiners often run
at a loss as they are unable to pass on any increases in crude
oil costs to consumers.
China's inflation has been easing in past quarters, but
Zhang Ping, head of the powerful National Development and Reform
Commission, warned that the government could not lower its guard
against inflation risks.
Chinese oil firms often make a profit on oil and gas
production, fuel sales and chemical businesses but their
refineries bear the brunt of losses caused by fuel price
controls.
Shares of leading refiner Sinopec Corp and
PetroChina traded stronger than the broader Hang Seng
Index in Hong Kong but their domestically traded shares
were weaker than the benchmark Shanghai Composite index.
(Reporting by Jim Bai, Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua; Editing by
Ramya Venugopal and Robert Birsel)