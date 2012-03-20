BEIJING, March 20 China raised retail gasoline and diesel prices
by between 6 and 7 percent from Tuesday, marking the biggest increase in 33
months, a move that will help refiners reduce heavy losses but is unlikely to
hit demand in a big way.
The government sets different ceiling prices for provinces
and cities. Retailers can set their own rates as long as they do
not exceed the upside limits, though retailing outlets of state
oil firms normally price fuels at maximum rates allowed.
The following table shows the ceiling prices from provinces
that have unified prices province-wide and for cities in
provinces that have no unified charges province-wide, effective
Tuesday.
The figures are in yuan per metric tonne.
Provinces and 90-ron gasoline^ 0#diesel
municipalities
Beijing 10,380* 9,600*
Tianjin 9,935 9,085
Hebei 9,935 9,085
Shanxi 10,005 9,140
Liaoning 9,935 9,085
Jilin 9,935 9,085
Heilongjiang 9,935 9,085
Shanghai 10,360* 9,570*
Jiangsu 9,990 9,125
Zhejiang 9,990 9,140
Anhui 9,985 9,135
Shandong 9,945 9,095
Hubei 9,960 9,110
Hunan 10,000 9,170
Henan 9,955 9,105
Hainan 10,080 9,220
Chongqing 10,150 9,295
Guangdong 10,015(10,245*) 9,155
Guangxi 10,080 9,220
Ningxia 9,940 9,085
Gansu 9,920 9,105
Xinjiang 9,715 8,980
Cities
Hohhot 9,950 9,100
Fuzhou 9,990 9,130
Nanchang 9,955 9,105
Chengdu 10,155 9,320
Guiyang 10,115 9,245
Kunming 10,145 9,275
Xi'an 9,920 9,095
Xining 9,900 9,130
^ 90-ron gasoline prices are used as benchmarks, prices for
more widely used 93-ron gasoline are 6 percent higher above the
benchmarks and 97-ron gasoline are 12 percent higher.
* Prices for higher quality gasoline that has a lower content
of sulphur and other components.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)