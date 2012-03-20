BEIJING, March 20 China raised retail gasoline and diesel prices by between 6 and 7 percent from Tuesday, marking the biggest increase in 33 months, a move that will help refiners reduce heavy losses but is unlikely to hit demand in a big way.

The government sets different ceiling prices for provinces and cities. Retailers can set their own rates as long as they do not exceed the upside limits, though retailing outlets of state oil firms normally price fuels at maximum rates allowed.

The following table shows the ceiling prices from provinces that have unified prices province-wide and for cities in provinces that have no unified charges province-wide, effective Tuesday.

The figures are in yuan per metric tonne. Provinces and 90-ron gasoline^ 0#diesel municipalities

Beijing 10,380* 9,600*

Tianjin 9,935 9,085

Hebei 9,935 9,085

Shanxi 10,005 9,140

Liaoning 9,935 9,085

Jilin 9,935 9,085

Heilongjiang 9,935 9,085

Shanghai 10,360* 9,570*

Jiangsu 9,990 9,125

Zhejiang 9,990 9,140

Anhui 9,985 9,135

Shandong 9,945 9,095

Hubei 9,960 9,110

Hunan 10,000 9,170

Henan 9,955 9,105

Hainan 10,080 9,220

Chongqing 10,150 9,295

Guangdong 10,015(10,245*) 9,155

Guangxi 10,080 9,220

Ningxia 9,940 9,085

Gansu 9,920 9,105

Xinjiang 9,715 8,980 Cities

Hohhot 9,950 9,100

Fuzhou 9,990 9,130

Nanchang 9,955 9,105

Chengdu 10,155 9,320

Guiyang 10,115 9,245

Kunming 10,145 9,275

Xi'an 9,920 9,095

Xining 9,900 9,130

^ 90-ron gasoline prices are used as benchmarks, prices for more widely used 93-ron gasoline are 6 percent higher above the benchmarks and 97-ron gasoline are 12 percent higher.

* Prices for higher quality gasoline that has a lower content of sulphur and other components. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)