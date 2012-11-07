BEIJING Nov 7 China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, may consider cutting gasoline and diesel prices as early as Friday as a basket of crude oil prices is nearing a trigger point, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

Gasoline and diesel prices could be cut by around 300 yuan ($48) per tonne, or about 3 percent, Xinhua quoted unnamed analysts as saying.

It would mark the fourth cut in fuel prices this year.

The 22-day moving average price of Brent, Dubai and Cinta on Nov. 6 was 3.47 percent below the level when China last raised fuel prices, data from energy consultancy ICIS C1 Energy showed.(www.icis-china.com)

A drop in crude benchmarks by more than 4 percent over a 22-working-day period typically triggers a cut under China's current pricing regime.

C1 Energy expects the government to cut fuel prices by 310 yuan per tonne on Nov. 15.

China last raised fuel prices by around 6 percent on Sept. 11, bringing fuel prices close to an all-time high reached in late March.

China has been considering a revamp of the current fuel pricing scheme to better reflect refining costs, with plans to lower the trigger point, shorten the adjustment period and change the composition of the basket of crudes to which pump prices are linked.

($1 = 6.246 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)