* New fuel scheme starts Wednesday
* To remove 4-pct trigger point, cut adjustment period to 10
working days
* To improve refining margins - analysts
(Adds analyst comment, detail)
By Chen Aizhu and David Stanway
BEIJING, March 26 China will start a more
flexible system for pricing domestic fuel from Wednesday, the
first major revamp for four years, to help avoid shortages and
tame consumption.
The new scheme should reverse years of losses for China's
oil refiners, analysts said, by increasing the link with world
crude prices and scrapping a rigid formula for altering prices
for oil products such as gasoline and diesel.
"This is a big milestone for the energy industry and big win
for the refiners as the new scheme should lead to more
market-driven prices which will lead to improved profitability
in the sector," said Gordon Kwan, head of energy research at
Mirae Aseet Securities in Hong Kong.
State oil companies like Sinopec Corp and
PetroChina have suffered losses at their refining
segments as domestic fuel prices often lagged the gains in costs
of crude oil .
Top refiner Sinopec should benefit most from the reform and
should see the operating margin for its refining improve to
10-12 yuan ($1.6-$1.9) per barrel from 7 yuan in 2012, according
to a Bernstein Research note.
The government also wants to use the more market-linked
scheme to curb wasteful fuel consumptions, as China, the world's
second-largest oil user, is set to double its fuel use by 2030.
"After the adjustments the mechanism has taken a further
step towards market liberalization, and will more flexibly
reflect changes in the international market and help guarantee
domestic market supplies," China's top economic planner, the
National Development & Planning Commission, said on its website.
Under the new scheme, prices will be changed every 10
working days versus the previous window of 22, it added.
An automatic change to fuel prices if crude prices move more
than 4 percent, will also be scrapped.
The basket of reference crude oils would also be altered,
the agency said, without elaborating.
The commission, however, gave scenarios under which the
government may withhold or delay price adjustments - such as
high domestic inflation or spikes in global oil prices over a
short time frame. Also prices will not be changed if the
resulting fuel price moves are less than 50 yuan per tonne.
Farmers, public transport, taxis and other vulnerable users
would continue to receive subsidies to cope with big price
increases.
With effect from Wednesday, China will cut its retail
ceiling for prices of diesel and gasoline.
Gasoline prices will be cut by 310 yuan ($49.91) per tonne,
while diesel prices will fall by 300 yuan per tonne, or about
3.2 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, from the last price
change on February 25.
($1=6.2107 Chinese yuan)
