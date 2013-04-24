(Adds latest price change effective April 25) BEIJING, April 24 China announced on Wednesday a cut to retail ceiling prices of gasoline by 395 yuan per tonne ($63.9) and diesel by 400 yuan, effective Thursday, the first price change under a new pricing system launched in March that has a closer link to the cost of crude oil. The price cut, the second in less than a month, represents a reduction of about 4.2 percent on gasoline and 4.7 percent on diesel. The following shows a history of China's fuel price changes since 2003, with prices starting 2009 are retail ceilings -- companies allowed to charge lower than that but not above. Gasoline prices are of benchmark 90-octane prices though most of the grades sold in Chinese cities are of 93-octane or higher. The new prices in the table are mostly national averages. Each Chinese province has slightly varying ceiling prices. (First prices are in yuan per tonnes. Prices in parentheses are in U.S. cents per litre. WTI and Brent are in U.S. dollar per barrel.) Date Product Change Pct Change New Price WTI BRENT ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2013 April 25 Gasoline -395 -4.2 8,925 89.82 101.00 (106) Diesel -400 -4.7 8,110 (111) March 27 Gasoline -310 -3.2 9,320 92.76 111.87 (111) Diesel -300 -3.4 8,510 (116) Feb 25 Gasoline +300 +3.2 9,630 93.1 113.3 (114.5) Diesel +290 +3.4 8,810 (120) 2012 Nov 16 Gasoline -310 -3.2 9,330 86.4 109.8 (111) Diesel -300 -3.4 8,520 (116) Sept 11 Gasoline +550 +6.0 9640 96.5 115 (112) Diesel +540 +6.5 8820 (117) Aug 10 Gasoline +390 +4.5 9090 93.3 112.1 (106) Diesel +370 +4.7 8280 (110) July 11 Gasoline -420 -4.6 8700 85.6 99.3 (101) Diesel -400 -4.8 7910 (105) June 9 Gasoline -530 -5.5 9,120 82.2 97.6 (106) Diesel -510 -5.8 8,310 (111) May 10 Gasoline -330 -3.3 9,650 96.4 112.1 (113) Diesel -310 -3.4 8,820 (118) March 20 Gasoline +600 +6.4 9,980 106.77 125.17 (117) Diesel +600 +7.0 9,130 (122) Feb 8 Gasoline +300 +3.3 9,380 96.30 116.33 (106) Diesel +300 +3.6 8,530 (111) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Oct 9 Gasoline -300 -3.2 9,080 82.98 105.88 (105) Diesel -300 -3.5 8,230 (109) April 7 Gasoline +500 +5.6 9,380 108.5 122.5 (106) Diesel +400 +4.9 8,530 (111) Feb 20 Gasoline +350 4.1 8,880 86.2 102.5 (100) Diesel +350 4.5 8,130 (105) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2010 Dec 22 Gasoline +310 +3.8 8,530 $89.6 (94.8) Diesel +300 +4.0 7,780 (99.0) Oct 26 Gasoline +230 +2.9 8,220 $83.9 (91.4) Diesel +220 +3.0 7,480 (95.2) June 1 Gasoline -230 -2.8 7,990 $74.5 (86.6) Diesel -220 -2.9 7,260 (90.1) Apr 14 Gasoline +320 +4.1 8,220 $84.3 (89.1) Diesel +320 +4.5 7,480 (92.8) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2009 Nov 10 Gasoline +480 +6.5 7,900 $78.4 (83.4) Diesel +480 +7.2 7,160 (88.8) Sept 30 Gasoline -190 -2.5 7,420 $66.8 (80.4) Diesel -190 -2.8 6,680 (82.9) Sept 2 Gasoline +300 +4.0 7,610 $70.4 (82.5) Diesel +300 +4.6 6,870 (85.2) July 29 Gasoline -220 -2.9 7,310 $68.30 (79.6) Diesel -220 -3.2 6,570 June 30 Gasoline +600 +8.7 7,530 $70 (81.5) Diesel +600 +9.7 6,790 (84.5) June 1 Gasoline +400 +6.1 6,930 $66.64 (75) Diesel +400 +6.9 6,190 (77) Mar 25 Gasoline +290 +4.6 6,530 $53 (71) Diesel +180 +3.2 5,790 (72) Jan 15 Gasoline -140 -2.2 6,240 $39 (68) Diesel -160 -2.8 5,610 (70) ----------------------------------------------------------- 2008 Dec 19 Gasoline -1,160 -15.4 6,380 $40 (69) Diesel -1,270 -18.0 5,770 (71) Jet~ -2,400 -32 5,050 June 20* Gasoline +1,000 +16.7 6,980 $136.68 Diesel +1,000 +18.1 6,520 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2007 Nov 1*** Gasoline +500 +9.1 5,980 $94.00 Diesel +500 +10.0 5,520 Jan 14 Gasoline -220 -3.8 5,515 $52.99 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2006 --------------------------------------------------------------- May 24 Gasoline +500 +9.6 5,735 $70.44 Diesel +500 +11 5,040 March 26 Gasoline +250 +5.0 5,235 $64.26 Diesel +150 +3.4 4,540 Beijing-Mogas +460 +9.4 5,370 Beijing-Diesel +340 +7.9 4,665 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2005 July 23 Gasoline +300 +6.4 4,975 $58.65 Diesel +250 +6.0 4,390 June 25 Gasoline +200 +4.5 4,675 $59.84 Diesel +150 +3.8 4,140 May 23 Gasoline -150 -3.2 4,475 $46.80 May 10 Diesel +150 +3.9 3,980 $52.07 March 23 Gasoline +300 +6.9 4,625 $53.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2004 Aug 25 Gasoline +240 +5.9 4,325 $43.47 Diesel +220 +6.1 3,830 May 19 Diesel +280 +8.4 3,610 $41.50 March 31 Gasoline +300 +7.9 4,085 $35.76 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2003 Dec 8 Gasoline +200 +5.6 3,795 $32.10 Diesel +180 +5.7 3,330 July 1 Gasoline +90 3,595** $30.40 May 12 Gasoline -290 -7.7 3,474 $27.35 Diesel -260 -7.6 3,143 Feb 11 Gasoline +190 +5.3 3,764 $35.44 Diesel +170 +5.3 3,403 Jan 1 Gasoline 3,574 $31.20 Diesel 3,233 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * The June 20 prices given are reached by updating nationwide averages given by the NDRC last November. ** Prices between May and July 2003 are adjusted slightly to make uniform throughout the country and due to rounding. *** Prices for Nov. 1, 2007, are nationwide averages. ~ Dec. 19 rate for jet kerosene is ex-refinery and so differs from previous retail guide price. Sources: National Development and Reform Commission, oil companies, industry sources. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)