(Adds latest price hike) China announced an increase of 95 yuan ($15.47) per tonne, roughly 1 percent, in both gasoline and diesel retail ceiling prices, effective on Friday, the first hike under a new pricing system that has a closer link to the cost of crude oil. The following shows a history of China's fuel price changes beginning in 2009. The levels are ceilings, with companies allowed to charge prices below, not above the cited levels. Gasoline prices are for benchmark 90-octane, though most of the grades sold in Chinese cities are of 93-octane or higher. The new prices in the table are mostly national averages. Ceiling prices vary slightly for each province. The New Price column is in yuan per tonne, with figures in parentheses in U.S. cents per litre. WTI and Brent are in U.S. dollars per barrel. Date Product Change Pct Change New Price WTI BRENT ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2013 May 10 Gasoline +95 + 1.1 9,020 96.31 103.92 (109) Diesel +95 +1.2 8,205 (113) April 25 Gasoline -395 -4.2 8,925 89.82 101.00 (107) Diesel -400 -4.7 8,110 (111) March 27 Gasoline -310 -3.2 9,320 92.76 111.87 (111) Diesel -300 -3.4 8,510 (116) Feb 25 Gasoline +300 +3.2 9,630 93.1 113.3 (114.5) Diesel +290 +3.4 8,810 (120) 2012 Nov 16 Gasoline -310 -3.2 9,330 86.4 109.8 (111) Diesel -300 -3.4 8,520 (116) Sept 11 Gasoline +550 +6.0 9640 96.5 115 (112) Diesel +540 +6.5 8820 (117) Aug 10 Gasoline +390 +4.5 9090 93.3 112.1 (106) Diesel +370 +4.7 8280 (110) July 11 Gasoline -420 -4.6 8700 85.6 99.3 (101) Diesel -400 -4.8 7910 (105) June 9 Gasoline -530 -5.5 9,120 82.2 97.6 (106) Diesel -510 -5.8 8,310 (111) May 10 Gasoline -330 -3.3 9,650 96.4 112.1 (113) Diesel -310 -3.4 8,820 (118) March 20 Gasoline +600 +6.4 9,980 106.77 125.17 (117) Diesel +600 +7.0 9,130 (122) Feb 8 Gasoline +300 +3.3 9,380 96.30 116.33 (106) Diesel +300 +3.6 8,530 (111) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Oct 9 Gasoline -300 -3.2 9,080 82.98 105.88 (105) Diesel -300 -3.5 8,230 (109) April 7 Gasoline +500 +5.6 9,380 108.5 122.5 (106) Diesel +400 +4.9 8,530 (111) Feb 20 Gasoline +350 4.1 8,880 86.2 102.5 (100) Diesel +350 4.5 8,130 (105) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2010 Dec 22 Gasoline +310 +3.8 8,530 $89.6 (94.8) Diesel +300 +4.0 7,780 (99.0) Oct 26 Gasoline +230 +2.9 8,220 $83.9 (91.4) Diesel +220 +3.0 7,480 (95.2) June 1 Gasoline -230 -2.8 7,990 $74.5 (86.6) Diesel -220 -2.9 7,260 (90.1) Aper 14 Gasoline +320 +4.1 8,220 $84.3 (89.1) Diesel +320 +4.5 7,480 (92.8) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2009 Nov 10 Gasoline +480 +6.5 7,900 $78.4 (83.4) Diesel +480 +7.2 7,160 (88.8) Sept 30 Gasoline -190 -2.5 7,420 $66.8 (80.4) Diesel -190 -2.8 6,680 (82.9) Sept 2 Gasoline +300 +4.0 7,610 $70.4 (82.5) Diesel +300 +4.6 6,870 (85.2) July 29 Gasoline -220 -2.9 7,310 $68.30 (79.6) Diesel -220 -3.2 6,570 June 30 Gasoline +600 +8.7 7,530 $70 (81.5) Diesel +600 +9.7 6,790 (84.5) June 1 Gasoline +400 +6.1 6,930 $66.64 (75) Diesel +400 +6.9 6,190 (77) Mar 25 Gasoline +290 +4.6 6,530 $53 (71) Diesel +180 +3.2 5,790 (72) Jan 15 Gasoline -140 -2.2 6,240 $39 (68) Diesel -160 -2.8 5,610 (70) ----------------------------------------------------------- Sources: National Development and Reform Commission, oil companies, industry sources (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jane Baird)