BEIJING Jan 30 The increase in crude oil
prices that China's gasoline and diesel prices are based on has
topped a trigger point of 4 percent, an industry estimate
showed, suggesting Beijing may consider raising fuel prices
after its last hike in April.
The weighted moving average price of Brent, Dubai and Cinta
on Jan 27 was 4.1 percent above the level on Oct 7, when China
last adjusted pump prices, according to a C1 Energy report
published on Sunday.
China is in the middle of revamping the current fuel scheme
to better reflect refining costs, with plans to possibly
shortern the adjustment period from the current 22 working days
and also change the composition of the basket of crudes to which
pump prices were linked.
The government may announce the new scheme in the first half
of the year, after missing an earlier timeline for the end of
2011 that had been anticipated by the industry.
The C1 estimate, however, might be slightly different than
calculations by the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) that sets fuel prices in the world's second-largest
consuming country.
The NDRC may choose to delay raising pump prices, which are
already near an all-time high.
"The government is quite unlikely to raise prices before the
end of the new year celebrations" on Feb. 6, said a marketing
official with top refiner Sinopec Corp
The NDRC has not officially disclosed the specific type of
crude oil or the weight it assigned to each crude since it
introduced the pricing formula from the start of 2009.
It said the government would consider changing fuel prices
if the 22-day moving average of international crude oil prices
rises or falls 4 percent, in addition to giving consideration to
other factors such as inflation, fuel supply and demand.
China cut retail fuel prices for gasoline and diesel by
about 3 percent on Oct 9.
(For a table of China's retail fuel price
history:
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)