BEIJING, Feb 8 China raised the ceiling for retail prices of gasoline and diesel by 3 to 4 percent from Wednesday, the first hike in 10 months and a move that lifts prices back to record highs, helping refineries improve margins.

The government sets different ceiling prices for provinces and cities. Retailers can set their own rates as long as they do not exceed the upside limits, though retail outlets of state oil firms normally price fuels at maximum rates allowed.

The following table shows the ceiling prices from provinces that have unified prices province-wide and for cities in provinces that have no unified charges province-wide.

The figures are in yuan per metric tonne. --------------------------------------------------

90-ron gasoline^ 0#diesel -------------------------------------------------- Provinces and Municipalities Beijing 9,780* 9,000* Tianjin 9,335 8,485 Hebei 9,335 8,485 Shanxi 9,405 8,540 Liaoning 9,335 8,485 Jilin 9,335 8,485 Heilongjiang 9,335 8,485 Shanghai 9,760* 8,970* Jiangsu 9,390 8,525 Zhejiang 9,390 8,540 Anhui 9,385 8,535 Shandong 9,345 8,495 Hubei 9,360 8,510 Hunan 9,400 8,570 Henan 9,355 8,505 Hainan 9,480 8,620 Chongqing 9,550 8,695 Guangdong 9,415(9,645*) 8,555 Guangxi 9,480 8,620 Ningxia 9,340 8,485 Gansu 9,320 8,505 Xinjiang 9,115 8,380 ------------------------------------------------- Hohhot 9,350 8,500 Fuzhou 9,390 8,530 Nanchang 9,355 8,505 Chengdu 9,555 8,720 Guiyang 9,515 8,645 Kunming 9,545 8,675 Xi'an 9,320 8,495 Xining 9,300 8,530 -------------------------------------------------- ^ 90-ron gasoline prices are used as benchmarks, prices for more widely used 93-ron gasoline are 6 percent higher above the benchmarks and 97-ron gasoline are 12 percent higher.

* Prices for higher quality gasoline that has a lower content of sulphur and other components. (Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu)