BEIJING May 8 China may lower gasoline and
diesel prices from Tuesday for the first time since October,
consultancy C1 Energy said in a report on its website, in line
with the recent drop in international crude prices.
The Pricing Department, part of the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC), will hold a meeting on Tuesday
afternoon and a decision may be made, the report said.
Some industry officials have estimated that China could cut
fuel prices by 200 to 300 yuan per tonne or about 2-3 percent to
track benchmark Brent crude prices, which have fallen
nearly 12 percent since rising to $128 in March, its highest
level so far this year.
The government last raised fuel prices by 6-7 percent on
March 20, lifting gasoline and diesel rates to historical highs.
According to China's fuel pricing formula, the government
may consider lowering fuel prices if a weighted moving average
price for a basket of crudes falls over 4 percent.
Price for the crude basket has declined 3.6 percent on May 7
since China's last fuel price hike on March 20, according to C1
Energy, which tracks China's fuel prices closely.
Brent crude held steady above $113 a barrel on Tuesday,
recovering slightly after four straight sessions of losses
caused by fears that the slowing economies of the United States
and the euro zone would reduce oil demand.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Ken Wills; editing by Miral Fahmy)