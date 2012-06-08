BEIJING, June 8 China will cut fuel prices by nearly 6 percent from Saturday in the second reduction this year and the largest since late 2008, as crude prices fell further since the last fuel cut in May.

The government sets different ceiling prices for provinces and cities. Retailers can set their own rates as long as they do not exceed the upside limits, though retailing outlets of state oil firms normally price fuels at maximum rates allowed.

The following table shows the ceiling prices from provinces that have unified prices province-wide and for cities in provinces that have no unified charges province-wide, effective Thursday.

The figures are in yuan per metric tonne. Provinces 90-ron gasoline^ 0#diesel Beijing 9,520* 8,780* Tianjin 9,075 8,265 Hebei 9,075 8,265 Shanxi 9,145 8,320 Liaoning 9,075 8,265 Jilin 9,075 8,265 Heilongjiang 9,075 8,265 Shanghai 9,500* 8,750* Jiangsu 9,130 8,305 Zhejiang 9,130 8,320 Anhui 9,125 8,315 Shandong 9,085 8,275 Hubei 9,100 8,290 Hunan 9,140 8,350 Henan 9,095 8,285 Hainan 9,220 8,400 Chongqing 9,290 8,475 Guangdong 9,155(9,385*) 8,335 Guangxi 9,220 8,400 Ningxia 9,080 8,265 Gansu 9,060 8,285 Xinjiang 8,855 8,160 Cities Hohhot 9,090 8,280 Nanchang 9,095 8,285 Chengdu 9,295 8,500 Guiyang 9,255 8,425 Kunming 9,285 8,455 Xi'an 9,060 8,275 Xining 9,040 8,310

^ 90-ron gasoline prices are used as benchmarks, prices for more widely used 93-ron gasoline are 6 percent higher above the benchmarks and 97-ron gasoline are 12 percent higher.

* Prices for higher quality gasoline that has a lower content of sulphur and other components. (Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)