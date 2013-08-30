BEIJING, Aug 30 China will raise its retail ceiling price for
gasoline by 235 yuan ($38.4) per tonne and that of diesel by 225 yuan from
Saturday, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.
This represents a roughly 2.5 percent rise for gasoline and a 2.7 percent
gain for diesel. This is the fifth fuel price hike this year.
China started in March a new fuel pricing system that has a closer link to
the cost of crude oil.
The following shows a history of China's fuel price changes starting 2009.
The prices listed are retail ceilings -- companies allowed to charge lower than
that but not above.
Gasoline prices are of benchmark 90-octane prices though most of the grades
sold in Chinese cities are of 93-octane or higher.
The new prices in the table are mostly national averages. Each Chinese
province has slightly varying ceiling prices.
Date Product Change Pct Change New Price WTI BRENT
------------------------------------------------------------------------
2013
Aug 31 Gasoline +235 +2.5 9,505 $107.89 114.84
Diesel +225 +2.7 8,670
July 20 Gasoline +325 +3.6 9,270 $107.89 108.51
Diesel +310 +3.8 8,445
July 6 Gasoline -80 -0.9 8,945 101.10 105.87
Diesel -75 -0.9 8,135
June 21 Gasoline +100 +1.1 9,025 95.74 102.97
Diesel +95 +1.2 8,210
June 7 Gasoline -95 -1.05 8,925 94.26 103.36
Diesel -90 -1.1 8,115
May 10 Gasoline +95 + 1.1 9,020 96.31 103.92
Diesel +95 +1.2 8,205
April 25 Gasoline -395 -4.2 8,925 89.82 101.00
Diesel -400 -4.7 8,110
March 27 Gasoline -310 -3.2 9,320 92.76 111.87
Diesel -300 -3.4 8,510
Feb 25 Gasoline +300 +3.2 9,630 93.1 113.3
Diesel +290 +3.4 8,810
2012
Nov 16 Gasoline -310 -3.2 9,330 86.4 109.8
Diesel -300 -3.4 8,520
Sept 11 Gasline +550 +6.0 9640 96.5 115
Diesel +540 +6.5 8820
Aug 10 Gasoline +390 +4.5 9090 93.3 112.1
Diesel +370 +4.7 8280
July 11 Gasoline -420 -4.6 8700 85.6 99.3
Diesel -400 -4.8 7910
June 9 Gasoline -530 -5.5 9,120 82.2 97.6
Diesel -510 -5.8 8,310
May 10 Gasoline -330 -3.3 9,650 96.4 112.1
Diesel -310 -3.4 8,820
March 20 Gasoline +600 +6.4 9,980 106.77 125.17
Diesel +600 +7.0 9,130
Feb 8 Gasoline +300 +3.3 9,380 96.30 116.33
Diesel +300 +3.6 8,530
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
2011
Oct 9 Gasoline -300 -3.2 9,080 82.98 105.88
Diesel -300 -3.5 8,230
April 7 Gasoline +500 +5.6 9,380 108.5 122.5
Diesel +400 +4.9 8,530
Feb 20 Gasoline +350 4.1 8,880 86.2 102.5
Diesel +350 4.5 8,130
------------------------------------------------------------------------
2010
Dec 22 Gasoline +310 +3.8 8,530 $89.6
Diesel +300 +4.0 7,780
Oct 26 Gasoline +230 +2.9 8,220 $83.9
Diesel +220 +3.0 7,480
June 1 Gasoline -230 -2.8 7,990 $74.5
Diesel -220 -2.9 7,260
Apr 14 Gasoline +320 +4.1 8,220 $84.3
Diesel +320 +4.5 7,480
----------------------------------------------------------------
2009
Nov 10 Gasoline +480 +6.5 7,900 $78.4
Diesel +480 +7.2 7,160
Sept 30 Gasoline -190 -2.5 7,420 $66.8
Diesel -190 -2.8 6,680
Sept 2 Gasoline +300 +4.0 7,610 $70.4
Diesel +300 +4.6 6,870
July 29 Gasoline -220 -2.9 7,310 $68.30
Diesel -220 -3.2 6,570
June 30 Gasoline +600 +8.7 7,530 $70
Diesel +600 +9.7 6,790
June 1 Gasoline +400 +6.1 6,930 $66.64
Diesel +400 +6.9 6,190
Mar 25 Gasoline +290 +4.6 6,530 $53
Diesel +180 +3.2 5,790
Jan 15 Gasoline -140 -2.2 6,240 $39
Diesel -160 -2.8 5,610
--------------------------------------------------------------
Sources: National Development and Reform Commission, oil companies, industry
sources.