BEIJING Dec 9 Beijing is planning to set the highest fuel standards in China, levels similar to the Euro V specifications in Europe, in the first half of next year, the local environment watchdog said, as the Chinese capital grapples with worsening air pollution.

"Based on the city's air pollution control measures laid out for the period from 2011 to 2015, we aim to implement new vehicle emission standards in 2012 and new fuel standards in the first half," the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau said on its website (www.bjepb.gov.cn).

Beijing led Chinese cities in adopting Euro IV fuel standards in 2008 as it sought to lessen smoggy skies ahead the summer Olympics. Several other cities followed suit but most of the country retained less stringent Euro III gasoline and diesel.

Some oil refineries were still churning out Euro II diesel even though the government mandated Euro III diesel nationwide from July this year. They are reluctant to follow the directives to raise fuel quality because an upgrade would require hefty new investments even as government-set fuel prices caps their income.

Euro V standards permit only 10 parts per million (ppm) of sulphur in gasoline and diesel, Euro IV allows 50 ppm while Euro III allows 150 ppm in gasoline and 350 ppm in diesel.

Sinopec's Yanshan refinery, the main fuel supplier to Beijing, has made investments to produce Euro V gasoline and diesel.

Beijing, which has more cars than any other Chinese city, began limiting the number of new car registrations in January as part of efforts to tackle its chronic traffic congestion and pollution, but traffic gridlock and smoggy weather continue to plague the city.

Early this week, a thick blanket of dark smog hung over Beijing, causing hundreds of flight cancellations and delays. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu)