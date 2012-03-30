BEIJING, March 30 China's refined oil product inventories stood at 16.21 million tonnes at the end of February, the highest in a year and enough to last 22 days at the current demand rate, the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation (CPCIF) said on Friday.

The fuel stocks, which include gasoline, diesel and kerosene, were 6.1 percent higher than a year earlier and up 12.3 percent on the previous month, according to the industry association.

It did not provide a source for the data, but an official with the association said the figures came from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The increase is equivalent to about 930,000 tonnes compared with stocks at the end of February 2011 and about 1.78 million tonnes compared with levels at the end of January this year, Reuters calculations based on above figures showed.

The volume changes were slightly smaller than those released on March 21 by the National Development and Reform Commission and further away from estimates based on reports by Xinhua News Agency.

Gasoline stocks were at 5.4 million tonnes at the end of February, up 8.9 percent on month but down 4.8 percent on year, CPCIF said in its newspaper China Chemical Industry News.

Diesel inventories totaled 10.28 million tonnes, up 15.4 percent on month and up 12.9 percent on year.

Oil product stocks were equivalent to 78.4 percent of fuel sales in February, it added.

China does not report oil inventories regularly or consistently, making it hard to gauge real demand in the world's second-largest oil consuming market. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)