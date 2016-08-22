(Refiles to correct dateline to Beijing)
BEIJING Aug 22 China's diesel, gasoline and
kerosene exports surged in July from a year earlier, customs
data showed on Monday, the latest sign the world's top
commodities consumer can't cope with its domestic oversupply of
fuel.
Diesel exports rose 181.8 percent to 1.53 million tonnes,
gasoline shipments were up 145 percent at 970,000 tonnes and
kerosene exports jumped 46 percent to 1.09 million tonnes.
The world's second-largest economy imported 1.6 million
tonnes of liquefied natural gas, down 16.4 percent from a year
earlier and increased its purchases of foreign kerosene by 15.2
percent to 340,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael
Perry)