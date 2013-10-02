* China likely flipped back to net fuel oil importer in Sept
-sources
* Fuel oil stocks in eastern China down 18.4 pct over Sept
4-25 -ICIS
* M100 premiums at $92-$96 a tonne vs $85 a tonne in Aug
* China oil import, export data for Sept due week of Oct 22
By Jane Xie
SINGAPORE, Oct 1 China's first run as a net fuel
oil exporter in more than a decade likely lasted just one month,
although the brief switch signals that the second largest oil
consumer can no longer be counted on to soak up Asia's excess
supplies.
China's fuel oil imports likely rose in September as
refiners restocked after months of limited buying, industry
sources said, flipping the country back to a net importer.
"Demand at this point and for the next few weeks will be
slightly better than before as inventories are diminishing and
will need to be replenished," a fuel oil purchasing manager with
a Chinese end-user said.
China in August shipped out more fuel oil than it took in
for the first time since 1999, according to consultancy Energy
Aspects.
Most of China's imported fuel oil is used by small,
independent teapot refineries to produce more valuable products
such as gasoil and gasoline.
China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina), China's largest
operator of teapot refineries, won a crude import quota this
year and that means it needs less fuel oil. Crude is preferred
to fuel oil as it yields more higher value products.
"China's position as a big importer of fuel oil is no longer
guaranteed," said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy
Aspects, although adding that it was also too soon to classify
the country as a net exporter.
"Even with increased refining capacity, (China) might not be
ready structurally to become a net exporter. There could still
be months when bunker demand is good," he said.
China's domestic fuel oil market has been chronically weak
since the beginning of this year, due to anaemic bunker sales
and lower demand for straight-run fuel oil from the teapot
refineries.
ChemChina was granted an annual 2013 crude import quota of
10 million tonnes, or 200,000 barrels per day.
China may also open up its crude import market to more
refiners next year, with quotas of at least 10 million tonnes
being discussed for new entrants.
"This would tighten the Chinese fuel oil deficits and favour
higher exports," said Richard Gorry, managing director of JBC
Asia.
This could hurt the main suppliers to China's teapot
industry, including Sinopec Corp ,
PetroChina Co , BP and Mercuria.
Fuel oil stocks in eastern China, which has the highest
concentration of teapot refineries, fell by 18.4 percent to
487,000 tonnes over Sept. 4-25, according to data from energy
consultancy ICIS.
Premiums for the Russian straight-run 180-cst grade, M100,
have risen in recent weeks to $92-96 a tonne, up from about $85
a tonne in August, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) China basis.
M100 is a popular feedstock with teapot refiners due to its
high yield of middle distillates.
Besides the fuel oil restocking efforts, overall Chinese
fuel demand is poised for recovery after recent data reinforced
signs of a gradual rebound in China's economy.
"We believe that China will remain a net importer of fuel
oil on an annual basis in years to come," Gorry said.
Still, China might more often turn net exporter in certain
months ahead, he added, "especially in August when fuel oil
imports are typically the lowest in the year."
China will release its oil import and export customs data
for September in the week of Oct. 22.
(Additional reporting by David Stanway in BEIJING; Editing by
Florence Tan and Tom Hogue)