* New $1 bln fund planned, first open to non-Chinese
investors
* EME Capital is global co-ordinator on fund-raising
* UK's Robert Hanson involved in fund-raising campaign
* Fund will invest in Chinese companies
(Adds detail, background)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 20 Chinese private equity firm China
Science & Merchants (CSM) announced a global fund-raising for a
new $1 billion fund that will be its first one open to
non-Chinese investors and is aimed at raising CSM's profile
overseas.
EME Capital is the global co-ordinator and advisor on the
fund-raising, and the companies said on Thursday that CSM had
already received positive feedback from Gulf-based firms over
the new fund and would meet European investors in November.
"Whilst CSM is one of the leading private equity firms in
China, we have not until now considered approaching
international investors for capital," CSM general partner Shan
XianShuang said in a statement.
"We are delighted with the quality of the meetings we have
had and the strong and positive response we have received from
investors," he added.
The CSM team features British entrepreneur and financier
Robert Hanson who is also involved in the new fundraising.
CSM was founded in 2000 and the company's website states
that it owns stakes in dozens of Chinese firms including
SumaVision Technologies , Spreadtrum Communications
and Huatai Insurance.
It currently has some $2 billion of assets under management,
and the new fund would bring its funds under management up to $3
billion.
CSM, which traditionally targets equity capital stakes of
between $20-$100 million for each transaction, will invest the
new $1 billion fund in Chinese companies in both the private and
public sectors.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)