LONDON Oct 20 Chinese private equity firm China
Science & Merchants (CSM) announced a global fund-raising for a
new $1 billion fund that will be its first one open to
non-Chinese investors.
EME Capital is the global co-ordinator and advisor on the
fund-raising, and the companies said on Thursday that CSM had
already received positive feedback from Gulf-based firms over
the new fund and would meet European investors in November.
"Whilst CSM is one of the leading private equity firms in
China, we have not until now considered approaching
international investors for capital," CSM general partner Shan
XianShuang said in a statement.
"We are delighted with the quality of the meetings we have
had and the strong and positive response we have received from
investors," he added.
The CSM team features British entrepreneur and financier
Robert Hanson who is also involved in the new fundraising.
