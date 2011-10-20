LONDON Oct 20 Chinese private equity firm China Science & Merchants (CSM) announced a global fund-raising for a new $1 billion fund that will be its first one open to non-Chinese investors.

EME Capital is the global co-ordinator and advisor on the fund-raising, and the companies said on Thursday that CSM had already received positive feedback from Gulf-based firms over the new fund and would meet European investors in November.

"Whilst CSM is one of the leading private equity firms in China, we have not until now considered approaching international investors for capital," CSM general partner Shan XianShuang said in a statement.

"We are delighted with the quality of the meetings we have had and the strong and positive response we have received from investors," he added.

The CSM team features British entrepreneur and financier Robert Hanson who is also involved in the new fundraising.