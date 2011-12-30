SHANGHAI Dec 30 Societe Generale's Chinese fund venture will temporarily suspend participation in initial public offerings in the country, a rare move by an institutional investor that highlights the recent high pricing of many mainland IPOs.

Fortune SGAM Fund Management Co Ltd said in a statement on its website that intensive IPO launches recently made it impossible for fund managers to fully study issuers and give fair pricing.

"To improve investment and research efficiency, we have decided to suspend our participation in IPO bookbuilding and will refuse roadshow visits by issuers and underwriters," Shanghai-based Fortune SGAM said.

Chinese investors are facing a sluggish stock market that has dropped to a 33-month low and have seen a slew of newly-listings falling below their IPO prices. For example, Pang Da Automobile Trade Co Ltd, which went public in April, trades at about 6.20 yuan, 86 percent lower than its IPO price of 45 yuan.

Other new issuers that have seen share value more than halve from IPO pricing this year include wind power company Sinovel Wind Group Co Ltd, Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co Ltd and Wuhu Shunrong Auto Parts Co Ltd.

The poor performance of newly-listed stocks reflects sluggishness in the overall market as well as flaws in China's IPO pricing mechanism, analysts say. IPO pricings are often high relative to the issuer's fundamentals, reflecting premiums under the country's rigid IPO approval systems.

In a bull market, speculative money would push newly-issued shares higher to exorbitant levels, but when the market becomes bearish, as it is now, debutants tend to slump after listing.

IPOs in Shanghai were priced at nearly 40 times companies' earnings on average this year, while the average price/earnings ratio of Shanghai-listed stocks is only 13.25, according to data from Shanghai-based stock consultancy eastmoney.com.

Fortune SGAM said it would closely monitor market conditions and changes in IPO pricing, and would resume subscriptions in due course. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jason Subler; Editing by Chris Lewis)