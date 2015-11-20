LONDON Nov 20 Europe's first exchange-traded
fund (ETF) denominated in yuan and based on the domestic Chinese
share market launched on Friday, Bank of China's international
division said in a statement.
The ETF is sponsored by BOC International and started
trading on Friday on the China Europe International Exchange, a
Frankfurt-based joint venture between Deutsche Boerse and two
Chinese exchanges, BOCI said in the statement.
"It boosts the opening up of China's capital market and
renminbi (yuan) internationalisation, opening a new chapter in
our overseas business development," Li Tong, chief executive
officer of BOCI, said.
Beijing is trying to improve international perceptions of
its financial openness in the run-up to a meeting of the
International Monetary Fund to decide whether to include the
yuan in its basket of reserve currencies, which would provide a
boost to the currency's global status.
