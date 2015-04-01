By Elzio Barreto and Deena Yao
| HONG KONG, April 1
Scale Capital will use its $2.8 billion winning bid for
Philips's lighting unit as a model to pursue other
potential takeovers in areas such as biomedicine and clean
energy, its executives said on Wednesday.
Beijing-based GO Scale has roped in well-connected China
Internet and green technology investors, such as GSR Ventures
and billionaire solar magnate Cheng Kin Ming. U.S-based Oak
Investment Partners is also a backer of the fund.
The last-minute Philips bid trumped marquee buyout firms,
including a joint offer by KKR & Co and CVC Capital and
a separate one from Bain Capital, driving home the reality that
a new breed of Chinese suitors with deep business connections
and confidence to strike global deals are here to stay.
GO Scale Capital is now seeking acquisitions in life
sciences and new materials among others, which would help propel
the little-known Chinese investment shop to the global stage.
"It's a model for us in the future, linking up global
resources with the China market," Cheng told a media conference,
referring to the Philips deal.
GSR Ventures has about $1 billion under management, while
bigger partner Oak has invested $9 billion since it was founded
nearly 40 years ago. The two companies have previously jointly
invested in LED lighting firm SunSun Lighting and battery maker
Boston Power, where Cheng is also an investor, among others.
GO Scale expects to generate about five times return on its
initial investment in the Philips unit, called Lumileds, said
Sonny Wu, chairman of GO Scale.
GO Scale said the acquisition will be financed in part with
its own funds, funds from Cheng's Asia Pacific Resources
Development Investment Ltd, unnamed institutional partners and
investors that have participated in GSR and Oak's funds.
Like other Chinese acquirers of global companies and brands,
GO Scale plans to tap into demand from mainland China.
China has huge potential market for a lot of clean
technologies that could use the local market to gain scale
before being used globally, Allan Kwan, a venture partner of
Oak, said in an interview.
"The future is more about consolidation of the industry. For
example, Philips Lumileds could be the platform to start to
absorb potential technologies or industry players that can help
it grow even faster," added Kwan, who was part of Yahoo!
International when the U.S. Internet giant made a $1.7 billion
investment in Alibaba.com in 2005 before he joined Oak.
(Editing by Denny Thomas and Muralikumar Anantharaman)