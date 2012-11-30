* China funds reduce suggested equity weighting to 76.6 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 Chinese fund managers reduced their recommended equity weightings in November as investors remained cautious about China's economic outlook and awaited fresh policies under the country's new leaders, the latest Reuters fund poll showed.

The typical year-end liquidity shortage and expected selling pressure next month due to a large volume of shares coming out of their lock-up periods was also seen as sapping investors' risk appetite.

The average recommended stock weighting over the next three months dropped to 76.6 percent from 78.1 percent a month earlier, according to the monthly poll of nine China-based fund managers conducted this week.

But the fund managers raised suggested allocations for bonds to 11.8 percent from last month's 10.1 percent, while cutting recommended cash holdings to 11.6 percent from 11.8 percent.

"It's not yet clear whether the economy has bottomed out, so investor confidence is weak," said one of the fund managers, who declined to be identified.

"Besides, it's a vacuum period for government policies, so the best strategy is to stand on the sidelines."

China unveiled its new leadership during the 18th Communist Party Congress that ended earlier this month. Investors are anxiously waiting Beijing's economic conference to be held in mid-December, which is expected to set the tone for future economic policies.

Investors are also worried about a possible tightening in liquidity toward the end of the year, as well as selling pressure from a large number of shares that will become tradable next month.

Shareholders of 96 listed companies will see lock-up periods of their holdings, worth about 180 billion yuan ($28.90 billion), expire next month, potentially creating the biggest monthly selling pressure since last September, according to local media reports.

China's stock market, which slumped 22 percent last year, is still struggling to regain traction. The Shanghai Composite Index, a key stock index in China, has lost a further 10 percent so far this year and is lingering at its lowest levels since January 2009.

The fund managers polled on average expect the Shanghai Composite Index to rise about 7 percent from the current level to 2,106 points over the next three months.

On sector allocation, fund managers slashed their suggested weightings in consumer-related stocks to 15 percent from 19.4 percent last month, after scandals involving Chinese liquor makers dented investors' confidence in the sector.

Shares of Chinese liquor makers, including Jiugui Liquor , Wuliangye and Kweichow Moutai have slumped after media reports that a type of toxic chemicals were found to have exceeded regulatory limit at Jiugui Liquor.

Meanwhile, fund managers raised suggested allocation to auto, IT and transportation sectors. ---------------------------------------------------------------

- Reuters Continental Europe-based asset allocation survey ($1 = 6.2281 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Additional reporting by David Lin and Kim Coghill)