(For accompanying table, click on )

By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI Aug 30 Chinese fund managers raised their suggested equity holdings to a seven-month high in August on signs of a stabilisation in the economy and expectations that a key Communist Party meeting in November will likely set the pace for faster growth, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The average recommended stock weightings in a portfolio increased to 85 percent from 82.3 percent a month earlier, according to a monthly poll of nine China-based fund managers conducted this week.

Meanwhile, money managers cut suggested bond allocations to 4.3 percent in August from 8.1 a month ago, and raised recommended cash holdings to 10.7 percent from 9.6 percent.

"All recent economic data look positive, which is consistent with findings in our grassroots research," said a Shanghai-based fund manager.

A preliminary private sector survey of purchasing managers, sponsored by HSBC and published last week, showed activity in China's industrial sector grew at its quickest pace in four months in August as new orders surged.

Separately, data on Tuesday showed that industrial profits grew 11.6 percent in July from a year earlier, picking up from annual growth of 6.3 percent in June, further evidence of an improvement in corporate fortunes.

Investors are also hopeful that China's new leadership will unveil a series of reform policies at a key economic meeting in November, setting the tone for growth over the next decade.

Optimism over China's accelerated economic transformation has outweighed fears triggered by prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve gradually existing monetary stimulus.

"The impact to Chinese stocks from Fed tapering is limited," said one fund manager. "Beijing's policy dividend will likely benefit the market."

On sector allocation, fund managers suggested higher exposure to banking and automobile stocks, raising their recommended weightings to 16.1 percent and 5.4 percent respectively, from 11.5 percent and 4.9 percent a month earlier.

Meanwhile, they cut suggested allocation to consumer stocks, to 19 percent, from 22.6 percent.

--------------------------------------------------------------- To see other polls in this series, click on: GB/ASSET - Reuters Britain-based asset allocation survey US/ASSET - Reuters U.S.-based asset allocation survey JP/ASSET - Reuters Japan-based asset allocation survey EUR/ASSET - Reuters Continental Europe-based asset allocation survey

(Additional reporting by David Lin in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kim Coghill)