SHANGHAI Dec 31 Chinese fund managers raised their recommended equity weightings in December to a seven-month high with a strong preference toward financial stocks as an improved economic outlook and market performance boosted risk appetite, the latest Reuters fund poll showed.

The average recommended stock weighting over the next three months jumped to 81.9 percent from 76.6 percent a month earlier, according to the monthly poll of eight China-based fund managers conducted last week.

Meanwhile, the fund managers slashed suggested allocations for bonds to 5.8 percent from last month's 11.8 percent, and raised recommended cash holdings to 12.4 percent from 11.6 percent.

"Investors are getting more optimistic toward government economic policies and the market mood has been improving," said one of the fund managers, who declined to be identified.

Expectations have been rising that China's new leadership would unveil policies next year to stabilise the country's slowing economy, despite concerns that economic restructuring would face numerous obstacles.

"There have been strong expectations of economic reforms, but meanwhile, there would be a lot of hurdles along the way," said a fund manager.

Reflecting such caution, the fund managers polled on average expect the Shanghai Composite Index to trade at 2,275 points over the next three months, slightly above current levels.

China's stock market has staged a robust rebound in December, jumping around 14 percent during the month, and major indexes look set for their first annual gain in three years.

On sector allocation, fund managers boosted their suggested weightings in financial stocks to 20.1 percent from 16.8 percent last month, as investors sought bargains from battered banking stocks.

The fund mangers also raised suggested weightings for machinery stocks to 20.1 percent from 16.8 percent, betting the sector would benefit from China's stepped-up urbanisation efforts. ---------------------------------------------------------------

- Reuters Continental Europe-based asset allocation survey ($1 = 6.2281 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Additional reporting by David Lin and Kim Coghill)