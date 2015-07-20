HONG KONG/BEIJING, July 20 A plan to raise 100 billion yuan via short-term bills by China Securities Finance Corp, the state-backed institution that provides margin financing and liquidity to the market, has been delayed, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The state margin finance provider's original plan was to issue 100 billion yuan of three-month bills yielding 4.4 percent mainly via China Merchants Bank Co , said one of the sources.

The bills were set to be issued last week, said two banking sources, adding that they were then told to delay the issuance.

The four sources did not provide specific reasons for the delay.

When contacted by Reuters, the China Securities Regulatory Commission declined to immediately comment. Reuters could not reach China Securities Finance Corp for comment.

China Securities Finance Corp has issued 80 billion yuan via short-term bill sales as part of the government's efforts to stabilise China's stock turmoil, Reuters reported in July.

(Reporting By Bi Xiaowen in Hong Kong, Li He, Zhang Xiaochong and Hou Xiangming in BEIJING; Writing by Shu Zhang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)