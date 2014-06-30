BRIEF-Alza Real Estate FY result turns to net profit of 17.4 mln euros
* FY net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.5 million) versus loss 50.7 million euros year ago
BEIJING, June 30 China Investment Corp., China's $575-billion sovereign wealth fund, said it has appointed a career banker as its new executive vice president.
Liu Guiping will be one of five executive vice presidents at CIC, the fund said in a short announcement on its website.
A former banker at Agricultural Bank of China, China's fourth-biggest bank, Liu oversaw the retail banking business.
The website said Liu, who turns 48 this year, has a Ph.D. in economics.
CIC reported that it had a return of around 11 percent in 2012, reversing a loss in 2011. The fund has not reported how it performed last year. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)
* FY net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.5 million) versus loss 50.7 million euros year ago
LAGOS, March 15 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) plans to reduce loan growth this year to focus on the increased profit to be had from maintaining domestic bond investment levels, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine will impose sanctions on the Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, the central bank said on Wednesday, part of a wider crackdown over increased tensions in eastern separatist regions.