HONG KONG, July 25 Major China fund manager E Fund Management Co. Ltd says Chinese investors' growing demand for global assets will be its main focus in Hong Kong in the new two years.

"Many Chinese banks and companies have a large amount of foreign exchange in Hong Kong that needs to be invested," Ma Jun, an executive vice president at the fund manager, told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

These investors are currently interested mainly in fixed-income products, Ma said, adding such products are expected to generate an annual return of around 5-6 percent in yuan terms.

E Fund, founded in 2001, is one of the largest asset managers in China with $150 billion asset under management as of the end of 2015.

Mainland investors have been seeking ways to move funds out of the country as the yuan falls to near six-year lows against the dollar, with further weakening expected, and as the world's second-largest economy loses growth momentum.

Expectations of more bond defaults have also made some investors nervous about local credit markets.

Investment flows from Shanghai to Hong Kong under a stock market connection scheme have risen sharply in the past few months to reach 80 percent of the quota limit.

"Chinese investors' rising demand to invest globally is inevitable because they need to diversify risks as they grow bigger," Ma said.

Chinese asset managers have been accelerating their global expansion by setting up offices in Europe and the United States, as well as listing products there to make it easier for western investors to enter China's domestic market.

E Fund (Hong Kong), the global platform for E Fund, has a subsidiary in New York, and listed several Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) ETFs and RQFII/QFII funds at six stock exchanges across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific.

The RQFII programme allows financial institutions to use offshore yuan to buy securities in mainland China, including stocks, bonds and money market investments.

Ma said the firm also plans to set up an office in Europe.

It had considered opening an office in the UK, but will now need more time to assess the impact of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, he added. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)