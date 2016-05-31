(For accompanying table, click on )

SHANGHAI May 31 Chinese fund managers raised their suggested equity exposure for the next three months on views the country's stock market has hit a bottom, although investors remain cautious over prospects of an imminent rise in U.S. interest rates.

Eight fund managers, polled by Reuters, raised their suggested equity allocations for the next three months to 71.9 percent from 69.4 percent a month ago, ending a three-month declining streak.

They also raised their recommended bond allocations to 7.5 percent from 6.3 percent last month, but suggested reducing cash holdings to 20.6 percent from 24.4 percent a month ago.

"The market probably over-reacted to the worrying news. Now might be the time to be more optimistic," said a fund manger in south China.

A fund manager in Shanghai noted that the A-share market did not tumble on increasing expectations of a U.S. rate hike, a sign that selling pressure had largely been released. However, the market is unlikely to reverse course due to the lack of upward momentum.

U.S. central bank chief Janet Yellen said on Friday that the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates "in the coming months" if the economy picks up as expected and jobs continue to be generated, bolstering the case for a rate increase in June or July.

Seven fund managers forecast on average that the Shanghai Composite Index would be around 2,864.3 points three months from now, lower than the forecast made last month of 3,075 points. Two fund managers expected the index would fall to 2,500 to 2,600. ---------------------------------------------------------------

allocation survey (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)