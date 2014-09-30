(For accompanying table, click on )

SHANGHAI, Sept 30 Chinese fund managers will slightly raise the proportion of their portfolios invested in stocks over the next three months, as prospects of ample liquidity outweigh concerns over economic weakness, a Reuters poll showed.

Chinese fund managers raised their suggested equity allocation for the next three months to 77.5 percent from 77.2 percent a month earlier, according to a poll of eight China-based fund managers conducted this week.

Funds slashed their suggested bond allocation to 8.3 percent from 10.1 percent a month ago, while increasing their cash weightings to 14.3 percent from 12.7 percent in August.

"The recent rally is fueled by ample liquidity," said a fund manager who participated in the poll but declined to be identified.

"So there's little risk of a market slump unless the liquidity condition is drastically changed," he said, adding that the upcoming Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connection program will bring fresh overseas money into the domestic stock market.

The Shanghai Composite Index has climbed about 15 percent since end June.

The optimism comes despite a series of weak economic data published recently. China's industrial profits fell 0.6 percent in August, reversing from July's 13.5 percent annual rise, and factory output in August grew at its weakest pace in nearly six years. --------------------------------------------------------------- To see other polls in this series, click on:

EUR/ASSET - Reuters Continental Europe-based asset allocation survey (Reporting by David Lin and Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill)