(For accompanying table, click on )

SHANGHAI Nov 28 Chinese fund managers have raised the proportion of their portfolios to be invested in stocks over the next three months to a four-year high after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates, a Reuters poll shows.

Chinese fund managers increased their suggested equity allocation for the next three months to 86.3 percent from 80.6 percent a month earlier, according to a poll of eight China-based fund managers conducted this week.

That marked the highest weighting since 88.9 in October 2010.

Funds also cut their suggested bond allocation to 5.1 percent from 9.5 percent a month ago, the lowest since July, and reduced cash weightings to 8.6 percent from 9.9 percent in October.

China cut interest rates on Nov. 21 to spur economic growth and ease pressure on cash-starved companies struggling to pay off debt. The Shanghai Composite Index has surged some 6 percent since then, taking its gains so far this year to 25 percent.

Sources have told Reuters China's leaders and central bank are ready to cut rates again and also loosen lending restrictions if needed to avert a sharper slowdown. Though stocks look technically overbought for now, expectations of further policy easing should provide support.

"Future opportunities will be based on whether monetary policy will ease and whether risks will grow," said a fund manager based in Southern China.

This month, suggested allocations to financial stocks rose sharply, while consumer and electronic technology stocks fell.

The average recommended allocation for finance stocks rose to 25 percent from 15.8 percent last month, while recommended weightings for consumer and electronic technology stocks fell to 8.1 percent and 18.3 percent from 10.6 percent and 21.6 percent.

