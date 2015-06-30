(For accompanying table, click on )

SHANGHAI, June 30 Chinese fund managers increased their suggested stock allocation for the next three months in the belief the stock market is near its bottom and the recent steep slide in share prices has created buying opportunities, a Reuters poll showed.

Through June 29, China's stock market had plunged more than 20 percent since the middle of the month.

Chinese fund managers raised their suggested equity allocation for the next three months to 83.1 percent from 80.6 percent the previous month, according to a poll of eight China-based fund managers conducted the week of June 22-26.

The poll was conducted before Monday's market selloff. China stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday afternoon.

In the poll, funds trimmed their suggested bond allocation for the third consecutive month to 6.4 percent from 7.6 percent, and also cut cash weightings to 10.5 percent from 11.8 percent.

"The recent big correction has, to some extent, lowered the risks accumulated from the previous sharp rise," said a fund manger based in southern China, who declined to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media.

More policy support from the government and a stabilising economy would be the main factors to drive a rise in the market in the future, he added.

Most fund managers were optimistic about China's stock market over the next three months. The average forecast for the Shanghai Composite Index by six fund managers was 4,575 points by the end of the period, well above the June 29 close of 4,053.03.

This month, suggested allocations of technology stocks rose to a historical high of 21.9 percent. Fund managers also increased their recommended exposure to financial and consumer non-durables stocks.

(Reporting by David Lin and John Ruwitch; Writing by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)