(For accompanying table, click on )

* China fund manager raise bets on stocks

* Fund managers trim bets on bonds, put more cash to work

* Big share sales, slowing economy major risks in 2016

SHANGHAI, Dec 31 Chinese fund managers raised suggested equity exposure for the next three months to the highest level in half a year, citing ample market liquidity, according to a monthly Reuters poll, as investor sentiment continues to slower recover after a summer crash.

Despite plunging more than 40 percent at one point mid-year, China had Asia's best performing emerging market stock indexes in 2015, with the Shanghai Composite index and CSI300 set for gains of 10.5 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.

Still, some managers remained cautious about the outlook for 2016, highlighting the risk of heavy selling after a regulatory ban on share sales expires in January. Reforms that would make new listings easier could add to fears of an equity supply glut.

Concerns about China's slowing economy and whether Beijing will continue to allow the yuan currency to depreciate were also cited as major risk factors next year, though expectations of further interest rate cuts and other monetary policy easing may act as a buffer for equities.

Fund managers increased suggested equity allocations for the next three months to 75.0 percent from 69.4 percent in November, according to a poll of eight China-based fund managers conducted last week.

That was the highest level since June, when markets went into a tailspin.

The fund managers reduced their suggested bond allocation to 12.5 percent from 14.4 percent a month ago, and reduced recommended cash weightings to 12.5 percent from 16.3 percent.

"We are likely to see more opportunities than risks in the market by the Spring Festival (Chinese New Year on Feb. 8). Equities are appealing given that shortage of quality assets for investment," said a fund manager in Southern China.

"Also, there may be some seasonal spikes in spring."

As part of a massive and unprecedented stock market rescue earlier this year, China banned major shareholders from reducing stakes for six months as of September, in a bid to reduce selling pressure. The ban will expire on Jan. 8.

Seven fund managers forecasted on average that the Shanghai Composite Index would climb to 3,728.6 points, higher than the forecast made last month and 4 percent higher than the current level. Most of the fund managers expected that it would exceed 3,700 points. ---------------------------------------------------------------

To see other polls in this series, click on:

GB/ASSET - Reuters Britain-based asset allocation survey

US/ASSET - Reuters U.S.-based asset allocation survey

JP/ASSET - Reuters Japan-based asset allocation survey

EUR/ASSET - Reuters Continental Europe-based asset allocation survey (Reporting by David Lin and Nathaniel Taplin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)