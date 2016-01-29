(For accompanying table, click on )

SHANGHAI Jan 29 Chinese fund managers kept their suggested equity exposure for the next three months unchanged at 75 percent, in anticipation the market will rebound following January's more than 20 percent slump, a Reuters poll showed.

Recommended bond and cash holdings were also unchanged, both at 12.5 percent, according to the poll conducted this week.

"January's market decline exceeded our expectations," said a fund manager in southern China, who declined to be identified.

"However, after such a big correction, there's relatively small room for further falls, while the chance of a rebound is increasing."

Still, fund managers surveyed in the monthly poll say future interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve and possible yuan depreciation pose the biggest risks to stock investors.

Fund managers slightly increased their suggested allocations to the financial and auto sectors, which are modestly valued, while slashing recommended exposure to tech shares.

