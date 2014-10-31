(For accompanying table, click on )

SHANGHAI Oct 31 Chinese fund managers have raised the proportion of their portfolios to be invested in stocks over the next three months as cash injections by the central bank buoy investor confidence in equities, a Reuters poll shows.

"This time round, the market has been lifted by hopes of liquidity and the sentiment is so strong that even if there is no change in liquidity, the market will likely continue along this trend," said a Shanghai-based fund manager.

Chinese fund managers increased their suggested equity allocation for the next three months to 80.6 percent from 77.5 percent a month earlier, according to a poll of eight China-based fund managers conducted this week.

Funds also upped their suggested bond allocation to 9.5 percent from 8.3 percent a month ago, while lowering cash weightings to 9.9 percent from 14.3 percent in September.

China's central bank injected around 200 billion yuan ($32.71 billion) worth of three-month loans into the country's banks in October, shortly after a separate 500 billion yuan bump in September aimed at keeping borrowing costs affordable and supporting the economy.

This month, suggested allocations to consumer and electronic technology stocks fell, while relatively cheaper auto, real estate and machinery shares were in favour.

The average recommended allocation for consumer stocks fell to 21.6 percent from 28.5 percent last month, while recommended weightings for auto shares rose to 11.5 percent from 8.1 percent in September. --------------------------------------------------------------- To see other polls in this series, click on:

GB/ASSET - Reuters Britain-based asset allocation survey

US/ASSET - Reuters U.S.-based asset allocation survey

JP/ASSET - Reuters Japan-based asset allocation survey

EUR/ASSET - Reuters Continental Europe-based asset allocation survey (1 US dollar = 6.1143 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)