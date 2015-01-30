(For accompanying table, click on )

SHANGHAI Jan 30 Chinese fund managers have lowered the proportion of their portfolios to be invested in stocks over the next three months after regulators increased supervision over margin trading, a Reuters poll shows.

Chinese fund managers reduced their suggested equity allocation for the next three months to 82.8 percent from 85.9 percent, according to a poll of nine China-based fund managers conducted this week.

Funds increased their suggested bond allocation to 6.8 percent from 5.1 percent a month ago, and upped cash weightings to 10.4 percent from 9 percent in December.

"Liquidity hasn't changed, but the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the China Banking Regulatory Commission are tightening supervision of margin trading, so market sentiment is currently a bit passive," said a Shanghai-based fund manager.

Chinese regulators plan to launch a fresh investigation into stock margin trading, and banks have been told to tighten lending supervision to avoid loans being funneled into stock markets, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The outstanding value of margin loans used to purchase shares hit record highs earlier this week, reaching 780 billion yuan ($124.5 billion) on Wednesday.

This month, suggested allocations to financial stocks fell sharply, while consumer and electronic technology stocks rose markedly.

The average recommended allocation for finance stocks fell to 17.8 percent from 28.8 percent last month, while recommended weightings for electronic technology and consumer stocks rose to 13.1 percent and 17.8 percent from 6.3 percent and 14.8 percent, respectively.

