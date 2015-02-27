(For accompanying table, click on )

SHANGHAI Feb 27 Chinese fund managers slightly increased the proportion of their portfolios to be invested in stocks over the next three months, expecting authorities will ease monetary policy further to support the slowing economy, a Reuters poll shows.

Chinese fund managers bumped up their suggested equity allocation for the next three months to 83.3 percent from 82.8 percent, according to a poll of nine China-based fund managers conducted this week.

Funds increased their suggested bond allocation to 7.9 percent from 6.8 percent a month ago, and lowered cash weightings to 8.8 percent from 10.4 percent in January.

Falling consumer prices have "created a window for the central bank to ease, meaning the market is expecting an interest rate cut soon," said a Shanghai-based fund manager.

"The expectation is that an interest rate cut will have a positive impact on the market in the short-term," he added.

China's annual consumer inflation hit a five-year low in January while factory deflation worsened, highlighting deepening weakness in the economy and heaping pressure on policymakers to roll out more stimulus measures.

This month, suggested allocations to financial and property stocks rose, while those to machinery stocks fell markedly.

The average recommended allocation for finance and property stocks, sectors which are widely seen as getting the biggest potential boost from more stimulus measures, rose to 18.9 percent from 17.8 percent last month and 10 percent from 6.7 percent, respectively.

Consumer stocks fell to 16.1 percent from 17.8 percent.

The Shangai Composite Index has surged around 35 percent to around 3,300 points since a surprise interest rate cut in late November, but has lost some momentum in recent weeks as investors awaited fresh readings on the economy and policy direction from a meeting of parliament in March. --------------------------------------------------------------- To see other polls in this series, click on:

EUR/ASSET - Reuters Continental Europe-based asset allocation survey (1 US dollar = 6.1143 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Watson Zhang; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Kim Coghill)