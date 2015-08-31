(For accompanying table, click on )

SHANGHAI Aug 31 Chinese fund managers have cut the proportion of their portfolios to be invested in stocks over the next three months to an eight-year low, a Reuters poll showed, reflecting pessimism after the recent turbulence in China's equities market.

"The risk of the market comes from global market turmoil, anticipation of yuan depreciation and reduced risk appetite," said a fund manager in Shanghai.

Chinese fund managers cut their suggested equity allocations for the next three months to 66.3 percent - the lowest since June 2007 when the poll was first conducted - from 72.5 percent, according to a poll of eight China-based fund managers conducted this week.

Funds increased their suggested bond allocation to 14.4 percent from 9.4 percent a month ago, and raised cash weightage to 19.4 percent from 18.1 percent in July.

China's stock market has plunged since mid-June and witnessed a fresh bout of panic selling last week. It is still struggling to find its feet.

China's two main stock indexes have never been reliable barometers of the domestic economy and unlike most developed-world bourses are dominated by retail investors, which makes them particularly volatile, but the weight of worsening economic news finally helped bring an end to the bull run. Concerns of a China-led global slowdown spread to global markets last week.

Some fund managers said the recent devaluation of the yuan has played a negative role in the equities market. Still, they believe stocks would benefit from the central bank's strong monetary easing policies in the future.

China's yuan devalued nearly 2 percent on Aug. 11 after the central bank surprised the market with reforms that paved the way for the currency's depreciation.

---------------------------------------------------------------

To see other polls in this series, click on:

GB/ASSET - Reuters Britain-based asset allocation survey

US/ASSET - Reuters U.S.-based asset allocation survey

JP/ASSET - Reuters Japan-based asset allocation survey

EUR/ASSET - Reuters Continental Europe-based asset allocation survey

($1 = 6.39 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and David Lin; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)