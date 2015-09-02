By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
| SHANGHAI, Sept 2
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 Shanghai Chaos Investment, one
of China's largest commodities asset managers, has told clients
that a drop in the prices of shares and commodities has shaved
hundreds of millions of dollars off the value of two of its
investment funds.
China has unleashed a volley of measures to try to prop up
its stock markets that have fallen around 40
percent since mid-June, pushing domestic brokerages and fund
managers to buy up shares and banning investors with large
stakes from selling their holdings for six months.
Weakening economic data from one of the world's biggest
consumers of raw materials has also had a knock-on effect on
commodities prices, with the Thomson Reuters core commodity
index down 15 percent this year.
"Fears over global financial markets are spreading quickly,
the yuan currency has been devalued unexpectedly while the
Chinese stock market has collapsed again, triggering big
volatilities in global stock and commodities markets," Shanghai
Chaos said in a letter seen by Reuters dated Aug. 31.
An official at Shanghai Chaos, which traders say manages
over 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) worth of assets, confirmed
the letter was sent and declined to comment further.
Chaos Value No. 1, a 20-year fund with initial capital of
110 million yuan, fell 63 percent by Aug. 28 from its mid-June
peak, though it was still up 50 percent from its July 2014
launch, showed a Reuters calculation based on data from Shanghai
Chaos' website.
Chaos Value No. 2, an open-ended fund launched in June 2015
with 2.8 billion yuan, lost a third by the same date.
The funds invest in various assets including commodities
futures, stocks and stock index futures, the website showed.
"Excessive panic after the market slump is a huge risk, just
like excessive optimism was during the market surge," Chaos said
in the letter. "We have opportunities to buy those equities that
match our values at low prices."
Chinese funds have increased their influence on global
markets in recent years. Traders said their activity contributed
to copper falling more than 8 percent over three days in
March last year, and 8 percent over two days in January.
Some funds have cut exposure to commodities over the past
few months due to an uncertain outlook for industrial metals, a
drop in stock prices and increased restrictions on the trading
of stock index futures.
($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)