SHANGHAI, Sept 2 Shanghai Chaos Investment, one of China's largest commodities asset managers, has told clients that a drop in the prices of shares and commodities has shaved hundreds of millions of dollars off the value of two of its investment funds.

China has unleashed a volley of measures to try to prop up its stock markets that have fallen around 40 percent since mid-June, pushing domestic brokerages and fund managers to buy up shares and banning investors with large stakes from selling their holdings for six months.

Weakening economic data from one of the world's biggest consumers of raw materials has also had a knock-on effect on commodities prices, with the Thomson Reuters core commodity index down 15 percent this year.

"Fears over global financial markets are spreading quickly, the yuan currency has been devalued unexpectedly while the Chinese stock market has collapsed again, triggering big volatilities in global stock and commodities markets," Shanghai Chaos said in a letter seen by Reuters dated Aug. 31.

An official at Shanghai Chaos, which traders say manages over 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) worth of assets, confirmed the letter was sent and declined to comment further.

Chaos Value No. 1, a 20-year fund with initial capital of 110 million yuan, fell 63 percent by Aug. 28 from its mid-June peak, though it was still up 50 percent from its July 2014 launch, showed a Reuters calculation based on data from Shanghai Chaos' website.

Chaos Value No. 2, an open-ended fund launched in June 2015 with 2.8 billion yuan, lost a third by the same date.

The funds invest in various assets including commodities futures, stocks and stock index futures, the website showed.

"Excessive panic after the market slump is a huge risk, just like excessive optimism was during the market surge," Chaos said in the letter. "We have opportunities to buy those equities that match our values at low prices."

Chinese funds have increased their influence on global markets in recent years. Traders said their activity contributed to copper falling more than 8 percent over three days in March last year, and 8 percent over two days in January.

Some funds have cut exposure to commodities over the past few months due to an uncertain outlook for industrial metals, a drop in stock prices and increased restrictions on the trading of stock index futures. ($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Christopher Cushing)