SHANGHAI, June 30 Chinese fund managers raised their suggested equity exposure for the next three months to a one-year high as expectations of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike faded and fears triggered by last week's Brexit vote receded.

Eight fund managers, polled by Reuters, raised their recommended equity allocations for the next three months to 76.9 percent from 71.9 percent a month ago, the highest suggested weighting since last June, the start of last summer's stock market crash.

They cut their recommended bond allocations to 6.3 percent from 7.5 percent last month, and also suggested reducing cash holdings to 16.9 percent from 20.6 percent a month ago.

"The market is likely to rebound after uncertainties concerning the Fed and Brexit are gone," said a fund manger in southern China.

A fund manager in Shanghai said market pricing now properly reflects both the Fed and Brexit events and risks and provides a window of opportunity to buy stocks.

The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts and views.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at its June meeting and markets have since trimmed their expectations for any tightening in monetary policy this year following Britain's vote to leave the European Union last week.

Seven fund managers forecast on average that the Shanghai Composite Index would be around 2,928.6 points three months from now, higher than the forecast made last month of 2,864.3 points. Most fund managers expected the index would rise to 2,900 while two fund managers said it would fall to 2,600. --------------------------------------------------------------

