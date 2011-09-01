SHANGHAI, Sept 1 The China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) has urged fund management companies to manage
themselves better so they can have a greater influence on
pricing of initial public offerings, the China Securities
Journal reported on Thursday.
The vice-chairman of the commission's fund supervision
department, Hong Lei, said funds should make a number of
changes, including transforming from simple stock traders to
IPO price-setters, improving corporate governance and playing
the role of institutional investors.
The statement reflected China's ongoing attempts to attract
more fund managers into its equities markets and improve
transparency in IPOs.
The regulator tightened its approval requirements for such
offerings in July, possibly in response to earlier accounting
scandals among some North American-listed Chinese firms, which
have rocked investor confidence in Chinese firms.
China funds' average returns is better than those of the
Shanghai and Shenzhen indices, but their absolute return is
still negative, while equity funds take big risks but have not
achieved corresponding long-term gains, causing some investors
to exit the industry, Hong pointed out.
By the end of June, China had 66 fund management companies,
810 funds with 2.9 trillion yuan ($454 billion) of assets under
management, he added.
($1 = 6.378 Chinese Yuan)
