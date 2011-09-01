SHANGHAI, Sept 1 The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has urged fund management companies to manage themselves better so they can have a greater influence on pricing of initial public offerings, the China Securities Journal reported on Thursday.

The vice-chairman of the commission's fund supervision department, Hong Lei, said funds should make a number of changes, including transforming from simple stock traders to IPO price-setters, improving corporate governance and playing the role of institutional investors.

The statement reflected China's ongoing attempts to attract more fund managers into its equities markets and improve transparency in IPOs.

The regulator tightened its approval requirements for such offerings in July, possibly in response to earlier accounting scandals among some North American-listed Chinese firms, which have rocked investor confidence in Chinese firms.

China funds' average returns is better than those of the Shanghai and Shenzhen indices, but their absolute return is still negative, while equity funds take big risks but have not achieved corresponding long-term gains, causing some investors to exit the industry, Hong pointed out.

By the end of June, China had 66 fund management companies, 810 funds with 2.9 trillion yuan ($454 billion) of assets under management, he added. ($1 = 6.378 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ken Wills)