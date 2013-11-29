(For accompanying table, click on )

By David Lin and Clement Tan

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Nov 29 Chinese fund managers cut suggested stocks and bond holdings, while raising cash levels to a seven-month high for the next three months, looking to preserve returns ahead of a possible year-end cash crunch in the mainland that may roil markets.

Average recommended allocations to bonds declined to 4 percent in November from 7.6 percent in October, according to a monthly poll of nine fund managers conducted this week.

Equities saw a slip to 82.8 percent in November from 83.8 percent in October, while cash rose to 13.2 percent from 8.6 percent - the highest level since April, the poll showed.

"Rising money market rates are the biggest risk to the A-share market going into the year-end," said a Shanghai-based fund manager, suggesting that investors are unlikely to invest in stocks if 7 to 8 percent yields are available elsewhere.

One possible alternative to equities is bonds, the same fund manager suggested, which has come under pressure as financial institutions prepare to cope with new regulations.

Chinese bond yields have recently surged as the market started pricing in interest rate reform, a development that makes borrowing more expensive and threatens China's fragile economic recovery. Bond prices move inversely to interest rates so when bond prices fall, their yields rise.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) will require banks to report detailed information on their holdings of wealth management products beginning in 2014, four sources with direct knowledge of the new regulations told Reuters on Nov. 22.

While high short-term interest rates are a big risk to the stock market, another fund manager based in southern China, said this is a temporary anomaly that should dissipate "sooner rather than later".

Fund managers surveyed were largely impressed with the bold reform agenda that Beijing unveiled on Nov. 15. One survey respondent said that with valuations still near historic lows, any further clarity on the policy front may provide a catalyst to increase positions in relevant sectors.

Among sectors, suggested allocation to property declined, while those for automobiles rose this month because valuations remain attractive and prospects for growth have improved.