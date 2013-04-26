(For accompanying story, click on ) SHANGHAI, April 26 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 65 0 35 B 87 10 3 C 75 5 20 D 85 0 15 E 80 15 5 F 80 6 14 G 90 0 10 H 80 15 5 AVG 80.3 6.4 13.4 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Apr March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July June May Apr EQUITIES 80.3 80.4 83.4 85.8 81.9 76.6 78.1 78.3 76.1 79.4 80 83.9 79.8 BONDS 6.4 5.8 5.1 4.0 5.8 11.8 10.1 11.8 11.2 11.8 14.5 11.2 10.8 CASH 13.4 13.9 11.5 10.2 12.4 11.6 11.8 9.9 12.7 8.8 5.5 4.9 9.5 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B REDUCE REDUCE RAISE C UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE 4) Suggested equity allocation over the next three months by sector. A B C D E F G H AVG AUTOS 5 10 10 0 0 6 5 5 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 20 15 20 0 40 16 20 30 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 20 10 10 20 15 4 10 10 FINANCIAL SERVICES 5 20 20 30 0 16 20 15 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 5 5 0 0 6 5 0 REAL ESTATE 30 15 5 10 5 16 15 5 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 0 5 10 0 10 10 5 5 ENERGY 0 5 0 15 5 8 10 0 MACHINERY 0 10 0 25 5 12 10 15 OTHER 20 5 20 0 20 6 0 15 5) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Apr March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul June May Apr AUTOS 5.1 5.8 5.8 9.0 8.9 9.6 7.4 6.6 5.7 6.2 7.6 9.3 7.6 CONSUMER 20.1 21.4 21.4 16.2 16.9 15 19.4 17.8 21.7 19.4 20.0 20.0 18.1 ELEC/TECH 12.4 9.9 8.0 7.4 6.8 8.7 7.9 7.3 6.8 6.8 7.0 6.4 9.1 FIN SERVS 15.8 16.4 14.9 18.8 20.1 16.8 16.6 17 16.4 17.0 16.6 17.0 18.5 METAL/PROD 2.6 4.5 7.0 6.2 5.1 4 4.5 6.8 5.7 7.3 7.0 7.9 5.6 PROPERTY 12.6 13.3 9.5 11.2 12.1 13.1 13.1 12.8 15.3 12.0 12.9 12.9 12.0 TRANSPORT 5.6 4.4 5.0 5.6 4.1 4.8 3.5 4.2 3.1 4.2 2.9 4.4 4.4 ENERGY 5.4 6.6 7.3 8.1 8.9 9.8 9.1 8.7 8.7 8.1 7.3 5.9 6.0 MACHINERY 9.6 10.9 11.8 12.1 12.4 10.4 12.1 11.1 11.1 12.8 12.5 12.4 11.0 OTHER 10.8 7.0 9.5 5.3 4.8 7.9 6.4 7.8 5.6 6.1 6.3 5.0 7.6 6) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (last at 2188 points as of 5:27 GMT on Friday). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 2,100 B 2,500 C 2,200 D 2,300 E 2,200 F 2,550 G 2,300 AVG 2,307 (Reporting by Samuel Shen, David Lin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)