(For accompanying story, click on ) SHANGHAI, May 31 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by nine China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by nine fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 80 5 15 B 85 10 5 C 90 5 5 D 83 15 2 E 80 6 14 F 80 15 5 G 80 20 0 H 85 0 15 I 90 0 10 AVG 83.7 8.4 7.9 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. May Apr March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July June May EQUITIES 83.7 80.3 80.4 83.4 85.8 81.9 76.6 78.1 78.3 76.1 79.4 80 83.9 BONDS 8.4 6.4 5.8 5.1 4.0 5.8 11.8 10.1 11.8 11.2 11.8 14.5 11.2 CASH 7.9 13.4 13.9 11.5 10.2 12.4 11.6 11.8 9.9 12.7 8.8 5.5 4.9 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE B RAISE REDUCE UNCHANGED C UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED D REDUCE RAISE UNCHANGED E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G REDUCE RAISE UNCHANGED H UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED I UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Suggested equity allocation over the next three months by sector. A B C D E F G H I AVG AUTOS 5 10 3 5 6 10 5 0 5 5.4 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 30 20 15 20 16 15 40 0 15 19.0 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 10 10 30 10 5 10 20 20 10 13.9 FINANCIAL SERVICES 15 25 10 20 15 20 10 30 15 17.8 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 5 0 5 6 5 0 0 5 2.9 REAL ESTATE 5 10 4 15 16 10 0 25 15 11.1 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 5 0 4 5 10 10 5 10 10 4.9 ENERGY 15 20 4 10 12 5 0 15 10 5.3 MACHINERY 15 20 4 10 12 5 0 15 10 10.1 OTHER 15 0 30 5 6 5 15 0 10 9.6 5) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) May Apr March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul June May AUTOS 5.4 5.1 5.8 5.8 9.0 8.9 9.6 7.4 6.6 5.7 6.2 7.6 9.3 CONSUMER 19.0 20.1 21.4 21.4 16.2 16.9 15 19.4 17.8 21.7 19.4 20.0 20.0 ELEC/TECH 13.9 12.4 9.9 8.0 7.4 6.8 8.7 7.9 7.3 6.8 6.8 7.0 6.4 FIN SERVS 17.8 15.8 16.4 14.9 18.8 20.1 16.8 16.6 17 16.4 17.0 16.6 17.0 METAL/PROD 2.9 2.6 4.5 7.0 6.2 5.1 4 4.5 6.8 5.7 7.3 7.0 7.9 PROPERTY 11.1 12.6 13.3 9.5 11.2 12.1 13.1 13.1 12.8 15.3 12.0 12.9 12.9 TRANSPORT 4.9 5.6 4.4 5.0 5.6 4.1 4.8 3.5 4.2 3.1 4.2 2.9 4.4 ENERGY 5.3 5.4 6.6 7.3 8.1 8.9 9.8 9.1 8.7 8.7 8.1 7.3 5.9 MACHINERY 10.1 9.6 10.9 11.8 12.1 12.4 10.4 12.1 11.1 11.1 12.8 12.5 12.4 OTHER 9.6 10.8 7.0 9.5 5.3 4.8 7.9 6.4 7.8 5.6 6.1 6.3 5.0 6) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (last at 2,307 points as of 0630 GMT on Friday). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 2,300 B 2,300 C 2,200 D 2,400 E 2,200 F 2,300 G 2,500 H 2,500 I 2,400 AVG 2,344 (Reporting by Samuel Shen, David Lin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill)