(For accompanying story, click on ) SHANGHAI, June 28 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 80 6 14 B 80 5 15 C 85 0 15 D 85 0 15 E 83 15 2 F 85 10 5 G 90 0 10 H 80 10 10 AVG 83.5 5.75 10.75 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. June May Apr March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July June EQUITIES 83.5 83.7 80.3 80.4 83.4 85.8 81.9 76.6 78.1 78.3 76.1 79.4 80 BONDS 5.75 8.4 6.4 5.8 5.1 4.0 5.8 11.8 10.1 11.8 11.2 11.8 14.5 CASH 10.75 7.9 13.4 13.9 11.5 10.2 12.4 11.6 11.8 9.9 12.7 8.8 5.5 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED D REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F REDUCE RAISE UNCHANGED G RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE H UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Suggested equity allocation over the next three months by sector. A B C D E F G H AVG AUTOS 6 10 0 5 5 3 5 5 4.9 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 16 25 25 15 20 15 30 25 21.4 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 5 15 0 15 10 30 20 40 16.9 FINANCIAL SERVICES 15 20 30 15 20 5 0 0 13.1 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 6 5 0 5 5 0 0 0 2.6 REAL ESTATE 16 5 20 10 15 4 5 5 10 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 0 0 5 5 4 10 10 5.5 ENERGY 8 0 0 10 5 0 5 0 3.5 MACHINERY 12 0 25 10 10 4 0 5 8.3 OTHER 6 20 0 10 5 35 25 10 13.9 5) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) June May Apr March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul June AUTOS 4.9 5.4 5.1 5.8 5.8 9.0 8.9 9.6 7.4 6.6 5.7 6.2 7.6 CONSUMER 21.4 19.0 20.1 21.4 21.4 16.2 16.9 15 19.4 17.8 21.7 19.4 20.0 ELEC/TECH 16.9 13.9 12.4 9.9 8.0 7.4 6.8 8.7 7.9 7.3 6.8 6.8 7.0 FIN SERVS 13.1 17.8 15.8 16.4 14.9 18.8 20.1 16.8 16.6 17 16.4 17.0 16.6 METAL/PROD 2.6 2.9 2.6 4.5 7.0 6.2 5.1 4 4.5 6.8 5.7 7.3 7.0 PROPERTY 10 11.1 12.6 13.3 9.5 11.2 12.1 13.1 13.1 12.8 15.3 12.0 12.9 TRANSPORT 5.5 4.9 5.6 4.4 5.0 5.6 4.1 4.8 3.5 4.2 3.1 4.2 2.9 ENERGY 3.5 5.3 5.4 6.6 7.3 8.1 8.9 9.8 9.1 8.7 8.7 8.1 7.3 MACHINERY 8.3 10.1 9.6 10.9 11.8 12.1 12.4 10.4 12.1 11.1 11.1 12.8 12.5 OTHER 13.9 9.6 10.8 7.0 9.5 5.3 4.8 7.9 6.4 7.8 5.6 6.1 6.3 6) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (last at 1,965 points as of 0408 GMT on Thursday). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 2,200 B 2,500 C 2,500 D 1,956 E 2,100 F 1,900 AVG 2,193 (Reporting by Samuel Shen, David Lin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill)